Kris Aquino's son Josh turns 26

MANILA -- Joshua Aquino, the eldest son of actress-host Kris Aquino, is celebrating his birthday on Friday, June 4. He turned 26.

In her personal Instagram account, Aquino shared a video showing her birthday surprise for her son, who is now a resident in Tarlac. Aside from balloons, Aquino gave Josh a golf cart. The footage also shows Josh distributing grocery packs to some residents in Tarlac.

In the caption of her post, Aquino acknowledged how Josh helped her to grow up.



"June 4, 1995, I was so NOT READY to be a mama… In many ways Kuya Josh helped me grow up. He was just 3 years old when it became just the 2 of us… because never kong tinago sa inyo that he is a special child, that he’s in the autism spectrum, oftentimes na-bully s'ya lalo na 'pag may pulitikang involved, BUT 'di hamak mas marami ang nagtanggol at nakaramdam ng pureness ng puso n'ya at ng kanyang genuine na generosity at ang hindi n'ya pagpili sa kakaibiganin at bibigyan ng respeto -- for kuya, kung mabait ka at nagpakita ng kabutihan higit dun ang lambing at pagmamahal na isusukli n'ya," Aquino wrote.

Joshua is Aquino’s son with actor Philip Salvador. She has another son, Bimby, with ex-husband James Yap.



The actress-host also thanked all her fans for giving her the chance to work again after she gave birth to Josh.

"I have often said life isn’t perfect BUT it does have many wonderful moments. Hindi possible for Kuya Josh, Bimb, and me to share our blessings had you not given me the trust and support you have. Nakabalik ako sa trabaho, and I’d like to consider that my true career started because you accepted me with all my flaws & strengths 4 months after I gave birth to my panganay," she said.

"Lahat ng meron kaming mag-nanay, nanggaling sa trabaho ko na sinuportahan ninyo. Habang kakayanin, patuloy namin ibabalik sa inyo yung blessings that you gave the 3 Aquinos. Happy birthday, Kuya Josh, we love you," Aquino added.

