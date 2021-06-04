Donny, Belle thank fans for success of 'He's Into Her' pilot

MANILA -- Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano expressed their gratitude to all who watched the first episode of their series "He's Into Her."

The two shared their message to all their fans and supporters in the online show "We Rise Together" on Friday.

"Sa lahat po ng mga nanood ng pilot episode po namin, maraming-maraming salamat po. Pero abangan niyo po marami pang mangyayari," Mariano said.

"You ain't see nothing yet, but we are excited for you guys to see the rest of the series. And, as early as now, we would like to thank you for being so supportive and for welcoming our pilot episode with a bang. Maraming salamat po," Pangilinan added.

In the program, the two shared that they feel honored to be part of the hit project.

"Yung 'He's Into Her,' 'yung book alone may almost like a billion reads tama ba? Just to be given the trust and to be able to work on the series alongside Belle, it's just been a blessing. Kaya wala na ako masabi masyado kasi ang dami kong napi-feel, ang dami kong emotion but the biggest one talaga is I'm just very blessed," Pangilinan said.

Like her onscreen partner, Mariano said she's just grateful for the opportunity.

"Super grateful and super blessed. Pero siyempre noong una kong nalaman na ako ang gaganap as Max, nagulat ako. Kasi knowing 'yung character ni Max super opposite siya sa character ko. Kilala niyo ako, sobrang mahinhin, girly. Pero si Max, palaban talaga siya. So na-challenge ako roon but at the same time ang dami ko ring natutunan sa kanya and in the latter run mas nalaman ko na mayroon kaming similarities ni Max," ani Mariano.



Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” follows the love story of Maxpein (Mariano) and her school nemesis Deib (Pangilinan).

“He’s Into Her” debuted on May 28 exclusively on iWant TFC, followed by regular broadcast on other platforms on May 30.

By May 30, iWant TFC ranked No. 1 in the top charts for free entertainment apps on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in the Philippines.

The surge of new users was, in fact, felt on the night of May 28, as the iWant TFC app encountered technical difficulties. In its statement, the streaming platform cited the “record-breaking” active users who were accessing the app, as “He’s Into Her” premiered.

The 10-part series releases advanced episodes every Friday on iWant TFC, with regular broadcast on Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

