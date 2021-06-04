BTS releases 'Sweeter' and 'Cooler' remixes of 'Butter'

After swiping the top spots on the Billboard charts, BTS swept ARMYs off their feet with two new remixes of their record-breaking single "Butter."

To celebrate their latest chart-topper, the seven-member supergroup released a "Sweeter" and "Cooler" version of their English hit.

"Your support for 'Butter' has propelled the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To express our sincerest appreciation for the interest and love you show for the music of BTS, we are releasing two new 'Butter' remix songs," Big Hit Music said in a statement.

"We hope each and every one of your days are filled with joy as you spend it with the delectably diverse musical flavors of “Butter” remix songs," it added.

BTS layered the "Sweeter" version of the dance-pop record with R&B influences, while the “Cooler” rendition reworked the summer anthem into a pop rock number.

The acoustic driven “Cooler” remix was also released alongside a music video that featured Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, sporting vibrant tracksuits while they playfully danced together in a gymnasium.

The two new flavors came a week after the South Korean supergroup released the house-style "Hotter" remix of their latest smash hit.

Earlier this week, the original version of "Butter" made a smooth debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, Global Excl. US, and Digital Song Sales chart.

On June 13 and 14, BTS will celebrate their eighth anniversary with a two-day pay-per-view live streaming event, 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.