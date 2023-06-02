Rakrakan Festival postponed due to bad weather

Rakrakan Festival is poised for a grand comeback as it teases "multi-stages to cater over hundreds of artists that will surely rock fire." Handout/file

MANILA – The much-anticipated return of the Rakrakan Festival has been postponed due to impending bad weather, organizers said on Friday.

In a statement, the organizers announced that the scheduled 2-day 2023 Rakrakan Festival at Clark Global City will not push through on June 10 and 11 as they expect heavy rains and strong winds during the event.

“As an event centered around the theme of Peace, Love, & Music, the well-being of our attendees, artists, and staff remains our top priority,” it said.

They extended their apologies to everyone who is eager to attend the event which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, but again, your safety is our utmost priority. Rest assured that your 2023 Rakrakan tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date,” they continued.

Ticket holders who cannot attend the event once it is rescheduled may request a refund through designated channels.

The Rakrakan music festival features a wide range of music genres, including rock, metal, hip-hop, OPM, and pop.

It was first held in 2013 and since its debut, the festival has grown into a much-awaited musical gathering.

The 2023 edition of the music festival is supposed to showcase an impressive roster of over 150 local acts, including Rico Blanco, Franco, Mayonnaise, Gracenote, Dilaw, to name a few.

