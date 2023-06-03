Ex-PBB housemate Ella Cayabyab introduces daughter

Photo from Ella Cayabyab's Instagram account

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Ella Cayabyab surprised netizens when she introduced her daughter on social media.

On Instagram, Cayabyab shared a photo of her daughter Ellaina, but admitted she felt scared to let the public know about her child.

“It is hard to believe that today is the most special day because I am ready to finally introduce you to the world. To be honest, kinakabahan ako ngayon dahil hindi ko alam kung saan ako magsisimula,” she wrote in the caption.

According to her, the world deserves to see Ellaina as she can light up every room as a wonderful gift of life.

Having a child also changed Cayabyab in many ways and she is grateful to be called a mother.

“That’s why I always thank God dahil binigay ka niya sa akin and I feel so blessed to be able experience motherhood. Iba yung feeling e, hindi ko siya ma-explain basta ang alam ko pinakadabest feeling ever,” she continued.

Cayabyab also revealed that she faced so many hardships being a mother but she is cherishing every moment of it.

“For my baby girl, u deserve all the love & genuine happiness in the world. your daddy & i luvs u, always,” she ended.

Cayabyab joined the “PBB: Connect” amid the pandemic in 2020. The season was won by Liofer Pinatacan.

