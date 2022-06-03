'Walang toxic': Jane de Leon praises 'Darna' co-stars

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon has nothing but good words for her co-stars in the much-awaited fantasy series "Darna."

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's "Inside News," De Leon shared her experience working with the cast of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

"Grabe, like walang toxic or anything. Ewan ko, nakakatuwa lang kasi lahat kami ay okay and solid kami," she said. "Like family talaga kami. Like the food, lahat kami tulungan kami. Iba, iba talaga sobra."

De Leon also said she is looking forward to filming the fight scenes with Darna's main nemesis Valentina, which will be portrayed by Janella Salvador.

"With Valentina, wala pa po kaming fight scenes together but sana this coming lock-in namin ay sana magtunggali, magtuos na po kami," said De Leon, who also shared the challenges playing the superheroine.

"Challenges marami. Mga new stunt. And gumagawa kami ng mga choreo na kahit papaano ay bago naman sa panlasa ng mga tao," she said.

"Kailangan niyo pong panoorin itong teleserye na ito na 'Darna: The TV Series' kasi pinahgirapan po ito ng mga tao sa likod ng camera. Marami po kayong kailangang makita at abangan. Kaya Kapamilya stay tuned," De Leon added.

The teaser for “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” was released just last month.

Cameras started rolling for the highly anticipated series last November 15 at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series" is directed by award-winning director Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco.



Aside from De Leon, Salvador, Garcia and Jaranilla, the series will also star Iza Calzado as the "first Darna" who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda.

