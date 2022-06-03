Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – After ending her marriage with Jason Hernandez, netizens took note of singer Moira dela Torre’s interview with Boy Abunda back in 2020 where she talked about parting ways in a relationship.

In the interview, Dela Torre opened up about the story behind her songs “Patawad” and “Paalam” which are about ending a relationship.

“Usually, 'pag nag-end ang relationship, mahal pa rin naman nila ang isa't-isa, e. They both want to fight for each other but the other person's way is to let go and grow on his own and grow with God and the other one wants to stay and fight for what they have,” she told Abunda.

While she acknowledged that both are valid, she said that bidding goodbye will sting, regardless of the reason for the breakup.

“With ‘Paalam,’ kahit may reason ka, kahit alam mo 'yung reason kung bakit you have to separate ways, even if you know na that's for your best, masakit pa rin e. Dito nilalabas niya lahat ng galit niya,” Dela Torre explained.

The multi-awarded singer went on to say that while saying goodbye is difficult, forgiving oneself and loved ones is even harder.

“When we finished writing ‘Patawad’ na kung mahirap mang magpaalam, mas mahirap magpatawad. Mahirap magpatawad ng mga mahal mo, mahirap magpatawad ng sarili,” she added.

Dela Torre recalled during the interview the times she woke up to think about her mistakes in the past.

“It was really one of my notes to self that I have to forgive myself. I have to forgive my past. A lot of people don't give people chances but everyone changes,” Dela Torre said.

Abunda also asked the Kapamilya artist to expound on her tweet about people choosing to leave rather than forgive.

According to Dela Torre, many people find it easier to take a step back than to correct someone, especially when in pain.

“Mas madaling umalis kaysa i-point 'yung blind spots nung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Imbis na i-point natin 'yun and make that person feel na 'hey I want to protect you. I wanna love you.' 'Pag nasaktan tayo pero nakita natin na ganun, aalis na lang tayo. Oftentimes, we don't realize that hurting people hurt people,” she explained.

Earlier this week, fans were shaken by the announcement of Hernandez that he and Dela Torre are separating after three years of marriage.

In Hernandez’s statement, he admitted being “unfaithful” during their marriage.