LOOK: Michelle Vito, Enzo Pineda enjoy Paris vacation

Celebrity couple Michelle Vito and Enzo Pineda took to social media to share photos from their romantic getaway to Paris, France.

In a post on Instagram, the couple uploaded snaps of them enjoying their vacation in the European capital.

"Nights in Paris," the pair wrote on Instagram.

Aside from visiting the Eiffel Tower, the two also went to see other attractions in the City of Light like Louvre.

Vito and Pineda marked their second anniversary as a couple last February.

The two grew close while working together in the ABS-CBN series “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.”