LISTEN: Angeline Quinto releases song for son Sylvio

MANILA -- Singer-actress Angeline Quinto has released a song dedicated to her firstborn, "Nag-Iisa Lang (For Baby Sylvio)," which is a new version of her song with the same title released in 2015.

Some of the words from the original song were changed to make it a perfect song from a mother to her precious child.

The new track released under Star Music is composed by Jonathan Manalo and Robert Labayen. Manalo also produced the song.

Quinto gave birth to her son last April 27.

