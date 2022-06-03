Kyla shares a hug with her 9-year-old son Toby in a photo posted in April 2022. Instagram: @kylaalvarez

MANILA — Singer Kyla has suffered a fourth miscarriage, she revealed on Friday.

Kyla shared her grief through an Instagram post that includes a video of her rubbing her pregnant belly. She did not indicate when it was captured.

“You have brought me so much joy, even for a few months that I carried you within me. It was all pure joy. But losing you, again, for the fourth time is unimaginable. I can’t even put my feelings into words,” she wrote.

Kyla, who has a 9-year-old son with her husband Rich Alvarez, suffered two miscarriages in 2018, and a third in July 2021.

The “Hanggang Ngayon” hitmaker had been open about her past pregnancies and miscarriages.

“I find it so hard to share my loss because we didn’t tell anyone about our pregnancy. We wanted to share our excitement with our family but later on ended up sharing our grief. I am screaming and crying in my head and I couldn’t tell anyone,” she said.

“I know things will be OK in the end.”

Kyla has been drawing strength from her faith, family, and loved ones, as she navigates mourning yet another loss, she shared.

“I thank God for His presence in my life. I thank God for touching my heart right at this moment. Everyday, I have to intentionally look for just about anything that’ll make me happy. I have to constantly remind myself that God has already placed people in my life to love -- people that I need in life. He has blessed me with the best ones to love and love me back. Everything else is just bonus,” she said.

“Lord, have it Your way. I surrender all my hurt to You.”

Addressing her “little one,” Kyla wrote: “I pray for you. I hope you’ve felt how much we longed for you, prayed for you and how much we love you.”