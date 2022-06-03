Jeno, Chenle of NCT Dream contract COVID-19

Photos from SM Entertainment Instagram page

NCT Dream members Jeno and Chenle tested positive for the novel coronavirus, their agency confirmed on Thursday.

In a report of Soompi, SM Entertainment revealed to a fan community that the two members of the K-pop group have contracted the virus which will force it to adjust its schedules.

According to the statement, Jeno first tested negative in a self-test kit but was already been feeling unwell.

He did another test, and this time, it yielded a positive result. Jeno then proceeded to undergo a rapid antigen test which confirmed the initial positive test.

The entire group also underwent antigen tests which later on revealed that Chenle also has the virus. Other NCT Dream members, meanwhile, were all negative.

Jeno and Chenle have been vaccinated with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the two performers have to finish their quarantine, all the scheduled activities of the K-pop group will be cancelled.

NCT Dream just had its comeback last May 30 with their repackaged album “Beatbox.”

NCT Dream just visited the Philippines last week for “Begin Again: K-pop Edition,” the first live concert in the country to feature foreign artists since the onset of the pandemic, held at Araneta Coliseum.