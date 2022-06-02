Delfin (Jaime Fabregas) reacts to Cardo (Coco Martin) being shot in the June 2 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” reached a new-all time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live on Thursday, with an action-packed episode where Cardo (Coco Martin) appears to fall dead, leaving viewers to ask if it was indeed the end of the line for the iconic hero cop.

In the episode titled “Inasinta,” Cardo forced the groups of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Arturo (Tirso Cruz III), and Renato (John Arcilla) to face him in front of the media at an abandoned airport, as he held hostage Mariano (Rowell Santiago), the imposter president they had installed into power as their puppet.

Threatening to detonate a bomb attached to Mariano, Cardo got Lily, Arturo, and Renato to finally admit their schemes, with the press capturing their confessions for the country to see. Or so Cardo thought.

At Lily’s command, the supposed members of the media brought out their guns and aimed at Cardo. The First Lady, it turned out, had set up Cardo.

Outnumbered and surrounded — Agila members were watching from the perimeter — Cardo was shot by Lito (Richard Gutierrez), another of his mortal enemies who now led Black Ops with Albert (Geoff Eigenmann).

The shot appeared fatal, as Cardo fell on the ground, coughed blood, and laid motionless for the duration of the ensuing gun fight between Lily’s group and Agila.

Cardo’s allies, while adamant to save him, were forced to flee, as the combined gunmen of Lily, Arturo, Renato, and Lito pursued them away from their airport.

Lily also donated the bomb around a fleeing Mariano, and claimed victory while standing over Cardo, whom she believed dead.

As the episode streamed on Kapamilya Online Live, its audience steadily grew and peaked at 251,742 concurrent live viewers — a new record for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” — according to a tally from producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The flood of comments on the livestream asked whether Cardo was really dead, with some expecting a twist would happen to explain how he would survive being shot.

The June 2 episode is not the first time Cardo appeared to have died in the series’ nearly seven-year run. In fact, Cardo managing to cheat death several times has become a meme over the years, with fans joking that Ador is not his only identical sibling, and has several others who take his place when he “dies.”