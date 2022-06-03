MANILA -- Actress Francine Diaz now has 6 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

Diaz took to Instagram on Thursday to thank all her followers as she posted snaps of her onboard a yacht.

"Happy 6M!" she simply wrote.

Last December, Diaz reached another social media milestone as she surpassed the 1-million mark in terms of subscribers on YouTube.

After the success of the primetime teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” she topbilled the iWantTFC original series “Bola Bola,” which marked her first lead role in a series apart from her established love team partner Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet which was launched via the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.

Last month, it was announced that Diaz and Seth Fedelin, who is also part of the Gold Squad, will be paired for the first time in "Dirty Linen."