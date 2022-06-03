MANILA – Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz showed her feisty side as part of the cover of fashion magazine Mega.

Her fierce look fit the story as she opened up for the magazine as one of the new breed of stars in the growing roster of Star Magic, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Diaz said it was fear that motivated her to achieve her dreams in the industry.

“Kasi kung hindi ako natatakot ng pangarap ko, masyadong maliit ‘yon,” she told Mega.

She went on to detail her struggles when she was still starting in showbiz, including an instance where they had to borrow money from neighbors so she could go to the set.

Diaz, who rose to fame for her iconic role on afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto,” also revealed how she handles criticisms and bashing, especially online.

“Gawin mong motivation lahat ng rejection at masakit in life, kasi ’yon ’yong magiging hagdan mo para maging successful ka,” she said.

Diaz joined Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Jayda Avanzado on the cover of Mega’s June issue.

She also talked about being part of the storied Star Magic that catapulted many finest stars in the industry such as Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, and Jodi Sta. Maria to stardom.

“For me, ang dami ko na napanood na artistang talagang alaga ng Star Magic. At hanggang ngayon, kapag nakikita ko sila, masasabi mong inalagaan ’tong mga artista na ’to. ’Di sila pinabayaan,” Diaz, who recently starred on iWant’s “Bola-Bola.”

Star Magic was born in 1992 behind former ABS-CBN executive Freddie M. Garcia and ex-head and director Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan. It started as “Talent Center” before being renamed as Star Magic in 2004.

