Yeng Constantino set to release new song 'Kumapit'

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino is set to release a new single titled "Kumapit."

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a social media post on Wednesday night.

Posting a teaser on Instagram, Constantino said she will be launching her newest track on June 11 on various music streaming platforms.

"Sana habang pinapakinggan n'yo 'to mabigyan kayo nito ng pag-asa, lakas ng loob and kalakasan. Laging nand'yan ang Diyos para sa 'tin! Kumapit lang tayo sa Kanya," she said.

Last December, Constantino took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support as she marks her 14th anniversary in show business.

The "Salamat" hitmaker started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

In a previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Constantino recalled that prior to joining "Pinoy Dream Academy," she also auditioned in "Star Circle Quest," "Star in a Million," and "Search for the Star in a Million."

Aside from "Salamat," Constantino is known for her hits "Chinito," "Ikaw" and "Hawak Kamay."

Aside from music, Constantino has also ventured into acting. In 2013, she made her movie debut in "Shift." She also starred in "The Eternity Between Seconds" in 2018 and the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Write About Love."

