‘Rated Korina’ to air on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel starting June 19

MANILA—“Rated Korina,” the lifestyle and entertainment program hosted by Korina Sanchez, is airing on ABS-CBN platforms starting this month.

Sanchez announced the new broadcast venues of her magazine show through a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Yep. I guess we’re a citizen of the world. As long as we get to your homes and get to tell our stories to make you happy, then we are happier,” she wrote.

“Balik Kapamilya, yes! Pero Kapatid din!”

According to Sanchez, “Rated Korina” will air starting June 19 on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, TFC, TV5, and OnePH.

“Rated K,” the predecessor of “Rated Korina,” aired for 16 years on ABS-CBN until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Kapamilya Channel is the current home of ABS-CBN programs on cable. A2Z Channel 11, meanwhile, is a free-TV channel accessible in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, which airs ABS-CBN shows under a blocktime partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

“Ay! We’re so excited and we just can’t hide it,” Sanchez said. “See ya all and it’s a date!”