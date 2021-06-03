Morissette belts out 'I'm Here' to mark 25th birthday

MANILA – Morissette Amon showcased her stellar pipes in her most recent social media update as she marked her birthday.

The Kapamilya singer, who actually turned 25 on June 2, shared on Instagram her video belting out “I’m Here,” now that she hit her silver birth anniversary.

“I'm Here, twenty five,” she said. “'Cause we gonna keep saaaangin' out!!!! Cheers to finally hitting SILVER! Thank you so much everyone for all the birthday greetings, light and love!”

Sharing her birthday wish, Amon said: “I couldn't ask for anything better than to just be healthy and happy, which I am. So excited for this next chapter filled with more music, experiences, and stories to share. Cheers!”

Amon is also celebrating her 10th year in the entertainment industry this year.

In a previous interview, Amon said she is happy to have decided to continue on with her career after almost losing her drive for not winning in “The Voice of the Philippines.”

“Siyempre, at first masakit kasi ang goal naming lahat is maabot 'yung pinaka-top and manalo sa competition. Hindi ko ma-deny na ako, may state ako na parang ayaw ko na. 'Yung last song ko sa 'The Voice', yung 'Who You Are', ayaw ko na siyang pakinggan. Ayaw ko na munang kumanta. Pero marami namang dumating na opportunities. About a year later, I got the chance to sing with Jesse J sa kanyang Araneta concert. May dahilan pa rin po ang lahat,” she said.

When asked what was her driving force to continue singing, she said: “I think it’s because marami pa rin po kasing naniniwala po sa akin, marami pa ring dumating na opportunities even when I didn’t win the competition.”

As to her personal life, Amon has been engaged to her fellow singer Dave Lamar since September 2020 although they only announced it in December.

They have yet to announce when they are actually tying the knot.