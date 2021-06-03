Jenine Desiderio shares birthday message for Markus Paterson

MANILA -- Singer Jenine Desiderio took to social media to share her birthday message for her daughter Janella Salvador's boyfriend Markus Paterson.

On Instagram, Desiderio shared a throwback clip of Paterson playing a card game with a pregnant Salvador.

Salvador and Paterson introduced their son to the public last January. Baby Jude was born in United Kingdom in October 2020.

"Happy birthday, my Big Son! Thank you for always making us laugh by simply being yourself. This is one of my favorite moments. Stay strong for you also have us now, your extended family, on your side to be with you in all your battles," Desiderio wrote.

Last month, Paterson also greeted and thanked Desiderio on Mother's Day.

"Thank you for bringing the love of my life into this world, and continuing to be the loving mother of not just her and Russel, but now me, too," Paterson wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

