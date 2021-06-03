Ellen Adarna starts her own YouTube channel

MANILA – Ellen Adarna is finally on YouTube.

The actress uploaded her first entry last May 31 and it now has over 24,000 views.

The one-minute, 24-second clip begins with Adarna attempting to perfect an introduction to her new social media page.

“Hey guys. This is Ellen Adarna and welcome to my YouTube channel,” she said numerous times.

The other parts of the video show Adarna’s candid moments while working out and having fun at home, whether alone or with her son Elias, intertwined with some of her past travel videos.

As of writing, Adarna’s YouTube channel already has over 4,000 subscribers.

Adarna has made headlines in the recent months because of her new relationship with actor Derek Ramsay.

In February, after weeks of speculation, the couple acknowledged being romantically involved. Adarna and Ramsay got engaged last March 30.

Ramsay previously said he is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

He revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.