Did you know? Luis Manzano was offered to host 'StarStruck' before

MANILA – Luis Manzano enlisted the help of his wife Jessy Mendiola and good friend Alex Gonzaga for his most recent vlog titled “Who knows me better?”

For over 20 minutes, all three obviously had fun as Manzano asked Mendiola and Gonzaga random questions and the two raced to give the right answer.

Among the topics that came up were the count of girlfriends Manzano has had, the thing he usually does when he wants to relax, the names of his guy best friends, and how much time he spends on his phone.

But all three appeared to have had most fun when Manzano asked the thing he would grab first if his house was on fire.

With Mendiola and Gonzaga not getting the answer right, Manzano revealed: “Yung unan ko. 'Yun ang uunahin ko. Bata pa lang ako, 'yun na 'yung unan ko. Bawat out of the country trip ko, sumasama talaga 'yun. Nawala 'yun sa hotel dati. Talagang pinahalughog ko sa housekeeping para lang mahanap si pillow.”

Another trivia that was revealed during the vlog was how Manzano was supposed to host a reality show in GMA-7.

“Alam niyo ba dapat ako 'yung mag-ho-host ng 'StarStruck'? Nung unang-una, in-offer sa akin 'yun. Girlfriend ko nung time na iyon was Nancy Castiglione. Sila ni Dingdong [Dantes] yata 'yung nag-host nung first season,” he said.

Gonzaga then quipped that Manzano did not end up doing “Starstruck” because he chose to host ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Quest.”

Manzano likewise opened up about one of his biggest fears, which Mendiola got right.

“Hindi naman phobia. Nauurat lang ako. Nagpapa-sedate [ako kapag nagpupunta sa dentist]. ‘Di ba usually injection lang na anesthesia? Ako kumukuha talaga ako ng doctor and nakaswero. Kailangan ako i-knockout,” he said.

For the last question, Manzano asked Mendiola and Gonzaga to name some of his girl best friends. Apparently, it was a trick question because the answers would be the two of them, with Manzano saying the vlog was a tribute to Mendiola and Gonzaga.

Mendiola backed it up and said that even though Manzano and Gonzaga are always bickering on social media, the latter is one of her husband’s dearest friends.

“Gaganyan ganyan ka lang pero mahal mo si Cathy [Gonzaga’s real name]. Si Cathy ang isa sa mga friends mo talaga na kapag may nangyari, nandoon ka. Ikaw 'yung unang pupunta talaga,” Mendiola said.

In the end, Mendiola garnered more correct answers than Gonzaga so the latter had to drink a shot of vinegar as a consequence.

