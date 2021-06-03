Dave Lamar pens heartfelt birthday message for fiancee Morissette Amon

Photo from Dave Lamar's Instagram account

MANILA -- Singer Dave Lamar took to social media to mark Morissette Amon’s birthday with a sweet greetings, reminding the singer of her extraordinary talent.

"Dunno where to start and once I did I dunno how I could end. To the most beautiful, talented, caring, loving, exciting, adventurous person I know, happy birthday,” Lamar said on Instagram, as he posted a photo of a smiling Amon, who turned 25.

“Thank you for shining that beautiful light of yours, mi love! I adore you with all my heart and wish nothing but happiness and a life full of adventures,” he continued.

“Continue to bless people with your supernatural voice and smile! Your smile is still the most beautiful thing to me. I looooove you kaayo, Bowby!!!!”

The couple has been engaged since September 2020 although they only announced it in December. They have yet to announce when they are actually tying the knot.

Meanwhile, Morissette has also marked the special occasion by belting out “I’m Here.”

She also recently released her official recording of the '90s OPM hit "Shine," which features its original lyrics composed by multi-awarded songwriter Trina Belamide.

Sharing her birthday wish, Amon said: “I couldn't ask for anything better than to just be healthy and happy, which I am. So excited for this next chapter filled with more music, experiences, and stories to share. Cheers!”

Related video: