Bimby says sorry to mom Kris for ‘hurting’ her feelings with this touching gesture

MANILA — In the “super rare” instance that they had a disagreement, former actress Kris Aquino and her son, Bimby, did not let a day pass before patching things up, with no less than a grand gesture from the young boy.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Aquino shared a photo of a massive bouquet of roses which Bimby gave her.

“We had 1 of our super rare ‘tampuhans’ this afternoon… Maybe for most whether mag-asawa, mag-boyfriend/girlfriend, magkaibigan, magkatrabaho, magkamag-anak, lesson siguro 'yung ginawa ni Bimb,” Aquino wrote.

“Cute kasi he told me he spent his own money BUT he said ayaw n'yang makatulog ako without him saying sorry for hurting my feelings and that he loves me so much and he knows how blessed he is to have me as his mama,” she added.

“Every night si Kuya Josh 'yung bago mag-sleep text n'ya also says ‘I love you so much mama,’” Aquino said, referring to her older son who lives apart from them.

Aquino did not give details of her “tampuhan” with Bimby.

Bimby, 14, has been a visible part of Aquino’s social media programs, often appearing as his mother’s co-host, and in some instances, her interviewer.

Notably, the two had a broadcast heart-to-heart that discussed deeply personal topics, such as Bimby’s rift with his father, basketball player James Yap, and the teenage boy’s gender identity.

In her post on Wednesday, Aquino urged her followers to, like Bimby, “express your love and appreciation habang may chance.”

“It doesn’t have to be kasing bongga nung roses ni Bimb. Effort is always appreciated and expressions of love really matter so much especially from people you value,” she wrote.

