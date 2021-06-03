Angela Ken shares inspiration behind hit 'Ako Naman Muna'

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Angela Ken shared the inspiration behind her hit "Ako Naman Muna," which is about self-affirmation and self-love.

Ken talked about her viral song in a video uploaded by Star Music on Wednesday night where she read fans' comments.

"Yung mga inspiration ko sa pagsulat ng kantang 'Ako Naman Muna' is first of all si Lord. Kasi hindi ko rin naman matatapos 'yung kanta na 'yon kung hindi Niya ako tinulungan. Also my family, my friends," Ken shared.

"Kaya siya natapos dahil sa mga taong walang sawang sumuporta simula sa pinakaumpisa ng kantang 'Ako Naman Muna.' Kahit na hindi pa siya tapos ang dami pong sumusuporta. So doon talaga rin ako na-inspire na tapusin ang kanta," Ken added.

Ken originally released "Ako Naman Muna" as an unfinished composition last November on Tiktok. Months later, in March, the lyric video of the song was released and now has over 6.3 million views.

The official music video of Ken's song which was released in April, has now more than 1.4 million views.

According to Ken, the main purpose of the song is to make someone feel loved and worthy.

"Actually that's the main purpose of the song is to make you feel worth it, to make you feel loved dahil lahat tayo ay karapat-dapat na mahalin," Ken explained.

"Marami kang mare-realize sa bawat kanta at sa kantang 'Ako Naman Muna' it also wants to tell you na it's okay to not be okay sometimes. Kaya nga may mga kaibigan tayo, may pamilya tayo kasi isa sila sa mga yayakap sa atin, kasi sila 'yung nagmamahal sa atin at tumatanggap sa atin. Kaya huwag na huwag kayong matatakot or mahihiya sa kanila na mag-open up din dahil sila rin ay nakaka-experience ng mga ganoong bagay," she added.

Ken, 18, who hails from Imus, Cavite, inked a contract with Star Music as she joined the roster of Star Magic, the talent agency of ABS-CBN.

