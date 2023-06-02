Why Ria Atayde sees Zanjoe Marudo as ‘the one’

Photo from Ria Atayde's Instagram account

MANILA – While actress Ria Atayde intends to keep her love life low-key, she admits that she considers Zanjoe Marudo as “the one” for her.

In a media conference Thursday, Atayde said she will not enter a relationship if she does not see the man as the one.

“I feel like you don’t enter into a relationship unless you feel like there’s a chance they should be the one,” she told select members of the press.

Without divulging too many details, Atayde said she is blessed to have an understanding boyfriend. In fact, she said she never had to explain herself to Marudo.

“Happy and relaxed,” Atayde said, when asked to describe her relationship with the Kapamilya actor.

“Love life is meant to be something that makes you happy and I’m so glad that’s exactly what it is.”

Aside from her love life, Atayde is also on a roll in her career this year after being tapped to be a calendar girl of a liquor brand which became her platform to push for for body positivity.

She also stars in the crime-thriller series “Cattleya Killer” with her brother Arjo Atayde and has begun filming her upcoming series “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin.”

Asked how she maintains her relationship with Marudo despite their busy schedule, Atayde said they try to squeeze in time to watch movies or series, eat together, or play sports such as tennis.

It was in an ANC Headstart interview in January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

Prior to that, Atayde’s mom Sylvia Sanchez was quoted in October saying the “Dirty Linen” actor was courting her daughter.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status.

