RK Bagatsing shares a photo while lying on a coffin during his stint on 'Batang Quiapo.' Bagatsing's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor RK Bagatsing is cherishing his stint, albeit short, on primetime series “Batang Quiapo.”

Bagatsing took to Instagram to share some of his memories with the cast and crew of the hit TV series starring Coco Martin.

He gave the fans a glimpse of what happened off the camera, including his death scene in Quiapo where he was caught eating a grilled hotdog while lying on the road.

Bagatsing also took some photos with veteran actors Christopher de Leon and Irma Adlawan.

The death of Bagatsing’s character, Greg, in the series propelled “Batang Quiapo” to a new record of concurrent viewership online.

The episode's official hashtag #FPJBQTutukan was also among the top trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

In "Tutukan," Greg provoked Tanggol's (Coco Martin) by attacking his family. Greg's group was outnumbered by Tanggol's Quiapo allies, resulting in a bloody clash.

The actor also took to social media to express his gratitude to Martin for giving him the chance to be part of the Kapamilya series.

"Greg Montenegro, signing off. Maraming salamat po Direk Coco, Direk Malu, Direk Darnel, cast and crew, sa buong solid team ng #FPJsBatangQuiapo. Napaka-swerteng masaksihan at maramdaman 'yung dugo’t pawis na binibigay niyo bawat oras, para makapagbigay ng kasiyahan sa lahat ng manonood at taga-suporta gabi-gabi," Bagatsing said.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

