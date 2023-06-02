ONE OK ROCK to return to Manila for one-night concert

MANILA -- Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK is coming back to Manila for a one-night concert in September, events promoter PULP Live World announced in a social media post on Thursday.

The concert, which will be held on September 26 at Araneta Coliseum, is part of the group's Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023.

Ticket selling will start on June 25, 12 noon, via Ticketnet.

ONE OK ROCK was supposed to play in Manila on May 2, 2020 for its "Eye of the Storm" Asia tour but this was cancelled because of the pandemic.

ONE OK ROCK, which is a play on the Japanese pronunciation of "one o'clock," is composed of vocalist Takahiro Moriuchi, guitarist Toru Yamashita, bassist Ryota Kohama, and drummer Tomoya Kanki.

