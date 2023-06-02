'Cattleya Killer' debuts as no. 1 series on Prime Video

"Cattleya Killer" debuts as no. 1 on the Amazon Prime Video. ABS-CBN PR

MANILA – Filipino viewers kicked off the month of June in style as they trooped to digital streaming platform Amazon Prime Video to watch the crime-thriller series “Cattleya Killer.”

The psychological thriller show debuted on Prime Video with authority on Thursday as it became the most watched series on the platform.

Netizens quickly turned to Twitter to rave about “Cattleya Killer” and praise the overall production.

“#CattleyaKiller series is really good. Ang sakit sa ulo mag-isip kung ano talaga yung plot. Ang ganda ng cinematography niya, parang movie lagi kada episode. Sana may season 2 @ABSCBN. Ang galing ni Arjo at ng lahat ng casts. Walang tapon!” said by one Twitter user.

“Grabeehh! Natapos ko na lahat nang episodes. Totoo, unpredictable hanggang sa dulo. Solid casting and plot!” another netizen commented.

Arjo Atayde, who plays the lead role Anton dela Rosa, a police officer, shared in an interview with “TV Patrol” his excitement for the premiere.

“This was made more than a year ago, so definitely we are excited as everyone,” he stated.

His sister Ria Atayde, who plays the role of a journalist that gets embroiled in the case, said that she's eager to learn about the viewers' feedback on "Cattleya Killer."

“I feel giddy that it’s finally showing since we’ve waited for this moment for so long. I’m also so excited. I’m eager to know what people think,” she said.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, the six-part series is an ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios Production.

"The Cattleya Killer" follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the cop who cracked the legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light.

The project, which is based on a classic ‘90s Filipino film, "Sa Aking Mga Kamay," is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

The show also stars Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jake Cuenca, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Frances Makil-Ignacio, and Lito Pimentel.