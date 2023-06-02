Arjo assures support for Maine amid 'Eat Bulaga' issue

MANILA – Award-winning actor and lawmaker Arjo Atayde assured his fiance Maine Mendoza that he will be supporting her decision amid the controversy involving her noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

In an interview Thursday, Atayde declined to comment on the issue but gave comforting words to Mendoza, who rose to fame when she joined “Eat Bulaga” several years back.

“I’m always here to support her. She knows that. She knows I’m always here 100%. Regarding the issue, I don’t want to talk about it. That’s them,” Atayde said.

“For me, whatever her decision is, I will support and of course, I’ll always be here for her no matter what her decision is.”

Last May 31, the three pillars of the longest-running noontime program in the country, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, announced their departure from TAPE, Inc, the producer of “Eat Bulaga.”

The remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" followed suit based on a letter posted by host Pauleen Luna on Instagram Stories. Among the signatories were Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.

Meanwhile, Atayde said he is grateful for his fiance for her understanding as he juggles many hats recently – from being an elected government official to an actor-producer.

In fact, Atayde is busy promoting his crime-thriller series “Cattleya Killer” which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making it accessible to many Filipinos.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, the six-part series is an ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios Production.

