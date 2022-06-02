(From L) Swedish film director and screenwriter Ruben Östlund, South African model and actress Charlbi Dean, Swedish actor Henrik Dorsin, Danish actress Vicki Berlin, Swedish actor Arvin Kananian, US actor Woody Harrelson, Filipino actress Dolly de Leon and Swiss actress Sunnyi Melles arrive for the screening of the film "Triangle of Sadness" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2022. Valery Hache, AFP

MANILA — “Triangle of Sadness,” the 2022 winner of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or, will be released in Philippine cinemas, local distributor TBA Studios announced on Thursday.

The company said it has “acquired the exclusive Philippine theatrical rights” to the film by acclaimed Swedish writer-director Ruben Östlund.

The Philippine release date has yet to be announced.

Aside from earning raves when it premiered in Cannes, “Triangle of Sadness” may have a unique draw for Filipino moviegoers, as it stars local actress Dolly de Leon, whose performance in the film made her a critic favorite and trophy frontrunner.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon played Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

De Leon, a self-described “bit player” in local TV and film, did not win best actress but had earned raves for her breakout role, with Variety dubbing her portrayal as Oscar-worthy.

“To be honest, I have not broken out in the Philippines. I have not. I play bit roles — lawyers, doctors, the mother of the lead, the principal of a school, or the psychiatrist,” she earlier told Variety.

De Leon said she hopes the buzz surrounding her portrayal would open more doors not just for her, but fellow “brown actors,” in the international scene.

“We have a rich history; we have a lot of stories to tell. It would be great if [Filipinos] were represented more in mainstream media," she said.

“Triangle of Sadness” also stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Vicky Berlin, and Oliver Ford Davies.

