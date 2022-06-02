Tom Rodriguez, who married Carla Abellana in October 2021, returned to Instagram on June 1 no longer following his wife’s account and with a cryptic post depicting breaking free from shackles. Instagram: @teampatdy, @akosimongtomas

MANILA — Returning from a hiatus on social media, actor Tom Rodriguez appeared to no longer follow his wife, actress Carla Abellana, on Instagram, hawk-eyed fans noticed.

As of Thursday afternoon, Rodriguez’s following list on the platform did not include Abellana. The actress, meanwhile, appears to still follow him on Instagram.

Rodriguez, who had deactivated his Instagram page in March, opened the account again June 1 notably with a cryptic post via Instagram Stories: an image of a silhouette of hands breaking the chain of their shackles.

Rodriguez’s post came after speculation surrounding his marriage with Abellana. Entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin alleged in May that Abellana has been preparing for an annulment, but neither the actress nor Rodriguez has addressed the rumor.

The couple, who got married in October 2021 after seven years of being together, first stirred rumors of a falling out in January, when they appeared to unfollow each other Instagram. They shortly followed each other’s account again, however.

In the most direct indication of a supposed separation, Abellana’s father, screen veteran PJ Abellana, claimed in March that a “one-night stand” was involved in the marital woes of his daughter and Rodriguez. The older Abellana, however, later on retracted his statement.