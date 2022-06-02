MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta took to social media to share a memento she received to remember her close friend and long-time stylist Fanny Serrano, who passed away last month.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Cuneta uploaded a photo of a heart-shaped pendant containing Serrano's ashes.

"Tita Fanny’s daughter gave me this. The sealed pendant/locket holds a bit of Tita Fanny’s ashes. Thank you, Fatfat. This will forever be precious to me," Cuneta wrote.

Felix Fausto Jr. in real life, Serrano passed away last May 10, more than a year after he suffered a massive stroke. He was 74.

He carved a distinctive name in the hair and fashion industry, beginning in the 1970s, defining glamor in showbiz through many of his muses, including Cuneta, Lorna Tolentino, Amy Austria, among others.

In an earlier post, Cuneta shared a photo of a folder of her clippings sent by Serrano's sister.

"I miss Tita Fanny so much… seems like there is no end to these heartbreaks. His sister Ate Sonya just sent this folder that TF made to my assistant. One of many. Wherever you are, my dearest TF… I love you very much and think about you all the time. Before I pray and sleep, I cry because I miss you… I don’t know when the pain in my heart will go away, but I know that I will miss and love you forever," she wrote.





RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC