Moira, Jason's handler breaks silence over 'malicious speculation'

MANILA -- The handler of Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez has spoken up after a photo of him with the latter went viral and became the subject of “malicious speculation.”

On Instagram, Mac Merla shared the now viral photo, which was also previously posted by social media personality Xian Gaza, showing him and Hernandez seated beside each other in a plane.

“Saw this post of Xian which has become a subject of malicious speculation,” Merla said.

“Just for the sake of clarity, for those who do not know us, I am Mac Merla of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. I am the handler of Jason and Moira. This was taken during our flight to Dubai for Moira's event which was taken by Moira herself,” he added.

Merla echoed what the couple said in their statement that this is “a very difficult time,” adding that “we continue to pray for both of them.”

“Pakiusap ko lang sana sa inyo bilang malapit nilang kaibigan na sana umiwas na tayo sa mga speculations na hindi nakakatulong sa napakahirap na sitwasyon na pinagdaraanan ni Moi and Jason,” he said.

On Tuesday, dela Torre and Hernandez announced their separation after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement posted by Hernandez on his social media accounts, the couple said: “It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dela Torre shared Hernandez’s post through Instagram Stories, without adding a personal statement.

Hernandez admitted that infidelity on his part was the reason for their marriage ending.

“Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better,” he said.

He concluded his statement with a public apology to dela Torre, as well as those he has hurt.

Speculation surrounding their marriage first started in April 2022, when hawk-eyed fans noticed that dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram feed. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.