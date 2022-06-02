MANILA -- The Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) has released the list of nominees for the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music.
Singer Moira dela Torre bagged major nominations including Album of the Year for "Patawad."
She also grabbed a Song of the Year nomination for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her now-separated husband Jason Hernandez. Dela Torre was also nominated for Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.
Also nominated for Female Recording Artist of the Year are KZ Tandingan ("Marupok"), Morissette Amon ("Love You Still"), and Regine Velasquez ("Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako"), among others.
Piolo Pascual ("Iiyak sa Ulan"), Erik Santos ("Walang Hanggang Paalam"), Martin Nievera ("Di Na Muli"), Ebe Dancel ("Wag Mong Aminin), Alden Richards ("Goin Crazy"), Arnel Pineda ("Your Soldiers"), and Christian Bautista ("Bukas Wala Nang Ulan") are among the nominees for the Male Recording Artist of the Year.
The Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Martin Nievera, while composer Vehnee Saturno will received the Parangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award.
Below is the full list of nominees released by the PMPC:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Himig Handog | 11th Edition - Star Music
Huwag Matakot | This Band - Viva Records
Patawad | Moira Dela Torre - Star Music
Songbook | Rico Blanco- Viva Records
Umaga Live | The Juans and Janine Tenoso- Viva Records
Unplugged | Imago - Universal Records
Wildest Dreams | Nadine Lustre- Careless Music
SONG OF THE YEAR
Binibini | Matthaios feat. Calvin de Leon- Midas Records
Di Ka Sayang | Ben&Ben - Sony Music Philippines
Magandang Dilag | JM Bales- Empire Philippines and Star Music
Marikit | Juan Caoile and Kyleswish - Viva Records
Marupok | KZ Tandingan- Star Music
Pati Pato | Parokya ni Edgar, Gloc 9, Shanti Dope- Universal Records
Paubaya | Moira Dela Torre- Star Music
FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aicelle Santos | Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit. - GMA Music
Ima Castro | This Little Child- Trina Belamide Music
Julie Anne San Jose | Bahaghari - Universal Records
KZ Tandingan | Marupok - Star Music
Moira Dela Torre |Paubaya - Star Music
Morissette Amon | Love You Still- Underdog Music Philippines
Regine Velasquez | Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako - Star Music
MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alden Richards | Goin Crazy - GMA Music
Arnel Pineda | Your Soldiers - Star Music
Christian Bautista| Bukas Wala Nang Ulan- Universal Records
Ebe Dancel | Wag Mong Aminin - Viva Records
Erik Santos | Walang Hanggang Paalam- Star Music
Martin Nievera | Di Na Muli - Vicor Records
Piolo Pascual | Iiyak sa Ulan - Star Music
CONCERT OF THE YEAR
1 for 3 Concert- Solaire and PLDT Home
A Night At the Theatre - Full House Theatre Company and Resorts World Manila
And The Story Begins | CCC Productions and Resort World Manila
Apollo | Star Events
Co Love Concert | Quantum Films, GMA 7 and Becky Aguila Entertainment
Twogether Again | Star Media Entertainment, DSL and Solaire
Unified | Viva Live Inc.
MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Alden Richards | Alden's Reality- Synergy and GMA 7
Arnel Pineda | Let It Love Let It Rock Concert- ABU EMP Entertainment Productions
Christian Bautista | 1 for 3 Concert- Solaire and PLDT Home
Daniel Padilla | Apollo- Star Events
Ely Buendia | A Night At The Theatre - Full House Theatre Company and Resorts World Manila
Martin Nivera - Twogether - Starmedia Entertainment, DSL and Solaire
Ogie Alcasid | Kilabotitos - A Team and Frontrow International
FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Aicelle Santos | 1 For 3 Concert- Solaire and PLDT Home
Jennylyn Mercado | Co Love Concert- Quantum Films, GMA 7 and Becky Aguila EntertainmentP
Lani Misalucha | And The Story Begins- CCC Productions and Resorts World Manila
Pops Fernandez | Twogether - Starmedia Entertainment, DSL and Solaire
Rachelle Ann Go | The Homecoming Concert- Cornerstone Concert and Resorts World Manila
Regine Velasquez | Unified - Viva Live, Inc.
Sarah Geronimo | Unified- Viva Live, Inc.
DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Agsunta | Sa Huling Pagkikita- Star Music
Ben& Ben | Di Ka Sayang- Sony Music Philippines
December Avenue | Bakas ng Talampakan- Tower of Doom Records
Sandiwa | Tulong - Ivory Music
The Company | Sumakabilang Puso- Star Music
True Faith | Your Ready Smile - Viva Records
Xoxo | Xoxo - GMA Music
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
A Trilogy Patawad Paalam, Paalam and Patawad | Moira Dela Torre feat. I Belong To The Zoo and Ben&Ben- Star Music
Alab | SB19 - Sony Music Philippines
Di Ka Sayang | Ben and Ben- Sony Music Philippines
Love You Still | Morisette Amon - Underdog Music Philippines
Parang Kailan Lang | Maine Mendoza- Universal Records
Paubaya | Moira Dela Torre - Star Music
Try Love Again | Julie Anne San Jose
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Darren Espanto and Jayda Avanzado | Sana Tayo Na- Star Music
Gloc 9 and Julie Anne San Jose | Bahaghari- Universal Records
JaMill | Tayo Hanggang Dulo- Star Music
Janine Tenoso and Marion Aunor | Kahit Anong Mangyari- Viva Records
Moira Dela Torre and Erik Santos | kaw Pa Rin- Star Music
Ogie Alcasid and Moira | Beautiful- Star Music
Piolo Pascual and Yeng Constantino | Iiyak sa Ulan- Star Music
NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bandang Lapis | Kabilang Buhay- Viva Records
Emotikons | Dudera- Star Music
JThree | Love Kita, Maniwala Ka- Viva Records
Kiss N Tell Pahina- Star Music
Nameless Kids | Outlaws- Star Music
The Knobs Paalam - Universal Records
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Huwag Kang Bibitaw | Kim Chui - Star Music
Isa Dalawa Tatlo | Kyline Alcantara- GMA Music
Kyle Echarri | Im Serious- Star Music
Marikit | Juan Caoile and Kyleswish - Viva Records
Sana All | Ivana Alawi- Star Music
Sayo Lang | Enchong Dee- Star Music
White Rabbit | Nadine Lustre- Careless Music
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Distanced | Timmy Albert - Universal Records
Heartbreak | Because - Viva Records
Huwag Matakot | This Band- Viva Records
Purple Afternoon | Paolo Sandejas- Universal Records
Songbook | Rico Blanco - Universal Records
Umaga Live! | The Juans- Viva Records
Wildest Dreams | Nadine Lustre - Careless Music
MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Darren Espanto | Sana Tayo Na- Star Music
Erik Santos | Walang Hanggang Paalam- Star Music
Inigo Pascual | Lost - Star Music
Marlo Mortel | Blue- Marlowel Music
Ruru Madrid | Maghihintay- GMA Music
Sam Concepcion | Loved You Better- Star Music
The Juans | Pangalawang Bitaw- Viva Records
FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Esang De Torres | This Feeling- Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation
Janine Tenoso l | Kahit Anong Mangyari- Viva Records
Jayda Avanzado | Sana Tayo Na- Star Music
Julie Anne San Jose | Try Love Again-8.42
Kim Chiu | Bawal Lumabas - Star Music
Marion Aunor | Kahit Anong Mangyari - Viva Records
Maymay Entrata | I Love You- Star Music
NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CJ Villavicencio | Kulang Na Kulang- Viva Records
Jeremiah Tiangco | Titulo- GMA Music
John Arcenas | A Single Smile- Believe Music
John Gabriel | O Pilipina - BMW8 Entertainment Art and Services
Kokoy De Santos | Lagi Lagi - Star Music
Rich Patawaran Bumibitiw Ka Na- Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation
Rob Deniel | Ulap- Viva Records
Vance Larena | Tama- Star Music
NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bianca Umali | Kahit Kailan- GMA Music
Charo Laude | Himalay Laganap- Alakdan Records
Christi Fider | Teka Teka Teka- Star Music
Edsel of Ppop Generation | Dumating Ka Na- Viva Records
Hannah Precillas | Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba-GMA Music
Heaven Peralejo | Ikaw Pala- Star Music
Maine Mendoza | Parang Kailan Lang- Universal Records
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
EP2 The After Party | The Cokeheads - Ivory Music
Kaimerah | Kaimerah - Ivory Music
Self Induced Trance | Ignatius Coloma- Ivory Music
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aegis | Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin- Star Music
Agsunta | Sa Huling Pagkikita- Star Music
Arnel Pineda | Your Soldiers- Star Music
Bloodflowers | Sana- Ivory Music
Cool Cat Ash | Diyosa ng Kaseksihan - Viva Records
Sandiwa | Tulong- Ivory Music
Unit 406 | Tala- Star Music
RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heartbreak Szn 2 | Because - Viva Records
This is Us | Allmost - Viva Records
RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aikee | Mapa- Warner Music Philippines
Juan Caoile | Marikit- Viva Records
Kritiko | Amazak- Star Music
Lil Vincey | Chinita Girl- Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation
Matthaios | Binibini- Midas Records
Pio Balbuena | Ikaw Pa Rin - Viva Records
Takayuki Sakamoto Want It To- Viva Records
FOLK/COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Bulalakaw - Janine Berdin and Joanna Ang- Star Music
Davey Langit | Dungo- Star Music
Habangbuhay Noel C, Leanne and Naara-
Hinulog Lang | Noel Bernaldo - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation
Kervin Kane | Dili Pwede- Star Music
Pipiliin Pang Maghintay | Noel Cabangon- Universal Records
R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Better Weather | Leila Alcasid- Star Music
Init ng Gabi | Bryant- Star Music
Tsansa | JKris - Universal Records
MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bryant | Init ng Gabi- Star Music
Garth Garcia | Kick It- Ivory Music
JMKO | Bakit Pa Ba- Star Music
JV Decena | Paano Ba?- Believe Music Media Sync Production
Rich Patawaran | Bumibitaw Ka Na- Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation
Sam Concepcion | Thrill of It- Star Music
Tank B Music | Life - Ivory Music
FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Fana | Out- Star Music
Kiana Valenciano | Corners- Star Music
Kyrill | Gunita- GMA Music
Lirah | Bakit Hindi - Ivory Music
Vera | Baby - Star Music
REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Ikaw Nga | Princess Velasco- GMA Music
Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako | Regine Velasquez- Star Music
Malaya | Noel Cabangon- Universal Records
Sa Aking Panaginip | Maricris Garcia- GMA Music
Simpleng Tao | Zephanie- Star Music
This I Promise You | Christian Bautista- Universal Records
Walang Hanggang Paalam | Ice Seguerra- Universal Records
COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Himig Handog 11th Edition- Star Music
Kaibigan | Troy Laureta - Star Music
Mga Awit Kapuso Vol. 11- GMA Music
Unplugged | Imago - Universal Records
NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR
Bawal Lumabas | Kim Chiu- Star Music
Corona Bye Bye Na | Vice Ganda- Star Music
Diyosa ng Kaseksihan | Cool Cat Ash- Viva Records
GGSS | Diday Ong- Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation
Lumaban Ka| Gari Escobar - Ivory Music
Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko | Bentong Sumaya- GMA Music
Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba | Hannah Precillas- GMA Music
NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bentong Sumaya | Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko- GMA Music
Gari Escobar | Lumaban Ka- Ivory Music
Kim Chui | Bawal Lumabas- Star Music
KJ Reyes | Tagay Na- Kj Ng Pilipinas Music Productions
Vice Ganda | Corona Bye Bye Na- Star Musi
FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Acel | Lagi Na Lang- Star Music
Janine Tenoso | Umiibig Muli- Viva Records
Jos Garcia | Nagpapanggap- Viva Records
Meg Zurbito Salamat - Ivory Music
Trishia Denise | Ika'y Mamahalin- Star Music
MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bryan Chong Takipsilim - GMA Music
Dan Ombao | Muling Maramdaman- Star Music
Jem Macatuno | LDR- Star Musi
Marlo Mortel | Blue- Marlowe Music
INSPIRATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Beautiful | Ogie Alcasid and Moira Dela Torre- Star Music
Habangbuhay | Noel Cabangon, Leanne and Naara- Unicersal Records
Heal | Various Artists- Star Music
Ihip ng Hangin Sarah Javier
Live For Jesus | Ogie Alcasid. Regine Velasquez Gary Gotidoc and Jaya- Star Music
Tulong | Sandiwa and Gloc 9- Ivory Music
We Are Here | Christian Bautista and Delon-Universal Records
PILITA CORRALES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Martin Nievera
PARANGAL LEVI CELERIO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Vehnee Saturno