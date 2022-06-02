MANILA – It was the reunion everyone was waiting for.

Fans were elated to see the reunion of the Salazar sisters of the hit movie “Four Sisters Before The Wedding.”

Alexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, and Gillian Vicencio held an intimate get-together.

“Mga tunay akong mahal at mahal kong tunay,” Ilacad said in her caption.

Earlier this year, Ilacad, Dizon, and Vicencio also had a mini-reunion, taking some time off their busy schedules. However, Mariano was missing from their dinner.

The four Kapamilya stars made a mark with the successful prequel of the iconic 2013 Star Cinema movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” of Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga, and Shaina Magdayao.

Since playing the Salazar sisters in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” Dizon, Ilacad, Vicencio and Mariano have gone on to star in their own projects.

Ilacad, for instance, joined the celebrity edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” and became one of its most talked about housemates even after the reality show’s run.

Dizon, for her part, has starred in a number of TV and movie projects such as “Fan Girl,” which earned her a best actress award from the Metro Manila Film Festival, and the primetime series “Viral Scandal."

Vicencio went on honing her hosting skills after also starring in other acting projects, while Mariano is the lead actress of the highly successful series “He’s Into Her” with love team partner Donny Pangilinan.