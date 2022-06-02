Jameson Blake says no competition in 'A Family Affair'

MANILA -- Actor Jameson Blake assured there is no competition among the four leading men of Ivana Alawi in the upcoming series series "A Family Affair."

In the series, Blake plays Drew, the youngest of the four Estrella brothers alongside Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito and Gerald Anderson.

"I know sa story ako 'yung bunso. ...especially sa story magkakapatid kaming lahat. So it's more on parang I really have to look up to myself as bunso. So hindi naman competition. I mean everybody is really friendly with each other naman, everybody gets along," Blake told Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

"Ako, masasabi ko na we feel comfortable with each other na kasi parang, like example, may natutulog, may pi-picture-an tapos ise-send sa group. May mga small things na translates to we are getting closer to each other. Kasi parang nakikipag-chat na na 'yung iba or binu-bully yung isa't isa, ganun. So it just shows that we are getting closer," he added.

In the interview, Blake also praised his co-stars.

"She (Alawi) is really nice and 'yung ibang boys naman ganun din. I didn't expect that they were really approachable and they will make you feel na parang you are part of the family din sa show. Other than being good friends, they are also there to help me also since medyo bago pa ako compared to them. They are always there to accompany me sa scenes, ini-enjoy ko naman so far," Blake said.

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.