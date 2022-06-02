Dua Lipa celebrates 5 years of self-titled album

British pop star Dua Lipa on Thursday celebrated 5 years since the debut of her self-titled album which catapulted her career.

In an Instagram post, Dua Lipa said that she was glad to meet a lot of artists since her debut and her collaborations with them made her a better.

"I’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club, and venue, every artist, songwriter, and producer that I’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today," Dua Lipa said.

"I thank my lucky stars every day and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me," she added.

Dua Lipa rose to fame with her song "New Rules" in 2017 under her self-titled album. She has 3 Grammy awards under her belt, including Best New Artist.

She also won the Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her critically acclaimed sophomore album "Future Nostalgia."

