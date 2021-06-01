Why Ruby Rodriguez decided to move to the US

Ruby Rodriguez

After more than 30 years of appearing on TV and the movies, comedienne Ruby Rodriguez is now living a private life in the United States.

Last March, Rodriguez settled for good in the US West Coast and started living a normal life, away from the klieg lights, the glitz and glamor of showbiz and all the trappings of being a star.

Reverting to a simple life was no big deal for Rodriguez. In fact, she was confident that she could get a job while in the US, because she finished college even before she joined showbiz in 1987.

“Somebody asked me, ‘How’s your boring life?’” Rodriguez told ABS-CBN News. “It’s not boring, but quiet."

“My husband [Mark Aquino] and my two kids [Toni and AJ] are all citizens here in the US and I’ve been a permanent resident for over 10 years now. I’ve been coming back and forth and all my siblings are here.”

In case many thought Rodriguez simply packed her bags and readily uprooted to America, she immediately corrected that notion.

“Matagal na po kaming nag-migrate,” Rodriguez pointed out. “Hindi lang kami nag-permanently stay. Matagal na itong naka-plan.

“My son, hindi ko naman tinatago or kinahihiya and I’m very proud of him, special student with a very rare, auto-immune disease, Henoch Schonlein Purpura. Ang tinitira noon ay kidneys. ‘Yung sa kanya, chronic na.

“Sa Manila, na-biopsy na siya and he has Stage 2 nephritis. So we had to bring him here [to the US] to get a better treatment. They have more medication here and advance in some ways.

“We have a doctor here and what he’s trying to avoid is for AJ not to get dialysis at a very young age or kidney transplant, because he’s too young to get that.”

Rodriguez insists that as a mom, it is imperative that she is with her son. “He needs to get medical treatment here,” she said. “Alangan naman wala ang ina? Pwedeng wala ang ama, pero ang ina hindi.

“For now, I’m just trying to fix the medical requirements of my son to make him better in his health and SPED [special education]. Bakit ba tayo nagta-trabaho? Para sa mga anak ko, lalo na kay AJ.

“My husband and I discussed about this. Matagal ng nakaplano ito. Paano kami mabubuhay kung hindi naman ako magwo-work. We don’t want to be spoon-fed by my siblings here. Hindi naman pwedeng forever na lang kaming dole out.”

Rodriguez proudly puts her college degree into good use, when she applied for work in the US. “I went through the proper channels just for everyone to know,” she said. “I was not appointed. I applied.

“I submitted my curriculum vitae and met all the requirements that were asked. When I passed, the papers were sent to the consulate. It just so happened that they had a vacancy for a local hire.”

Recently, however, Rodriguez also rejoined Viva Artists Agency for her career management. Returning to Viva was not hard for her as it was there where she started her film career in the late ‘80s.

“Lahat ng mga kasabayan kong artista, nagbabalikan sa Viva,” Rodriguez said. “So nag-suggest ang handler ko, ‘Ruby, bumalik ka na. Ang hirap ng walang nagma-manage sa ‘yo. Hindi ka makabigay ng real rate. Nobody will stand up for you, fix your schedule or choose the right project.’

“We decided to go with Viva. Subok na matibay, subok na matatag. [Laughed] Nagtitiwala ako sa kanila. Viva built my career in acting and the movies. It was really Viva who gave me the biggest break.

“Of course, Vic Sotto, started it for me sa ‘Okay Ka, Fairy Ko’ on TV. He put me in and Maricel Soriano opened the door for the movies. Viva sealed the deal. I was a Viva contract star before for my movies.

“I think it’s just right that now, in my heyday, Viva should handle my career again. I think they know the best because they know everything about me.”

At this age, Rodriguez still pines for her dream role to play a mistress in a film project. “Not the one na kaiinisan ng tao,” she said of the character. “We all have stereotypes when it comes to the other woman. If you think about it, hindi lahat gano’n ang itsura.

“Why, of all people, bakit ‘yan? Mataba, may edad ang kabit. You’ll know the reasons why men choose different types of mistresses.”

Rodriguez also wants to work with the likes of Anne Curtis, Nadine Lustre, and Kathryn Bernardo. Or even with actors like John Lloyd Cruz, Gerald Anderson or Piolo Pascual.

“I also want to do a movie na May-December affair,” she quipped. “I will take the challenge whole heartedly whatever project Viva gives me. They will not give it to me if they don’t think I can’t do it. If Viva gives something to me, they trust me to do it and to do a good job in it.”

Even if she’s now based in the US, Rodriguez will welcome projects from Viva. “Style Hollywood na lang siguro ang gagawin ko,” she said. “Kung talagang maganda ang project and worth it, I can fly in, then fly out.”

Rodriguez has done numerous film projects throughout her three-decade career. Most unforgettable for her were Ben Feleo’s “Alabang Girls” (1992), Laurice Guillen’s “Ipagpatawad Mo” with Vilma Santos (1991) and Emmanuel Borlaza’s “Kaputol ng Isang Awit” with Sharon Cuneta (1991).

“Through the years, my roles were always different from each other,” Rodriguez proudly said.

While she concentrated on hosting for a long while, Rodriguez is looking forward to act again. “Parang nangalawang ako. With Viva now, my mind will be sharpened again. Nahasa ulit ang utak ko. Natatanggal ang mga talaba. That’s why I’m looking forward to acting again.”

She expresses her desire to work even with ABS-CBN. “Wala akong contract even before,” Rodriguez said. “I’m a freelancer. I can do anything with any network even before.”

The first day she reported to the office when she started her work in the US last March, Rodriguez was warmly welcomed by Filipino officemates into the consulate. “Everybody was initially warm,” she recalled. “On my first day, medyo a bit formal sila, but afterwards, nagpa-picture din. Nakakatuwa.”

Working outside showbiz after a long time is nothing new to her. She didn’t have to do a major adjustment. “Before I joined showbiz, nag-trabaho ako ng normal,” Rodriguez disclosed. “Then nagturo ako after. I clocked in, clocked out. I worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s also like public relations when you’re working at the consulate. When they asked something at nasagot mo ng tama, ang sarap ng pakiramdam when they say, ‘Thank you.’ Ang feeling ko, nagtuturo ako ulit.”

Rodriguez experienced a normal life anew that keeps her feet to the ground. She takes the subway going to work. “I learned how to transfer from the red line to the purple line,” she beamed. “Then I take Uber or Lyft to the office.

“Even when I was already in showbiz, I returned to school to take up SPED para mas maintindihan ko ‘yung anak ko. Then sa office work, I would help my sister. Dito, I’m treated normal. Inu-utusan ako. Ang sarap lang ng pakiramdam. I’m enjoying the challenge here.

“Not that I’m just a working girl, this is like a reinvention of myself. Kilala akong comediante, former teacher and now, iba na naman ang ginagawa ko. I’m always open to challenges. I try to push myself to do something different all the time.”

Her biggest realization? “Nothing is permanent in this world. The only thing permanent is change. When push comes to shove, rely on your family.”

The lesson she wants to strongly impart to young people is simple.

“Kaya sa mga kabataan, huwag niyong pababayaan at bale-walain ang pag-aaral ninyo,” Rodriguez stressed. “Importante na nakatapos ng kolehiyo.

“May sasandalan pagdating ng panahon kahit mawala man kayo sa showbiz. Hindi kayo magiging pabigat, kasi nakakapagtrabaho pa kayo.”