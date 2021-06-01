Trailer: Erich Gonzales gets ruthless in ‘La Vida Lena’

Erich Gonzales stars in ‘La Vida Lena,’ which is scheduled to premiere on June 28. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Driven by revenge, Erich Gonzales’ character in “La Vida Lena” goes to great lengths, even sacrificing her relationships, to ruin the lives of those who wronged her.

In the full trailer of the ABS-CBN series released on Tuesday, Lena’s (Gonzales) vengeful transformation is traced back to her tragic experiences as Magda, in the hands of the Narciso family.

That arc of the story was shown in the first season of “La Vida Lena,” which premiered on iWant TFC in November and spanned 10 episodes that were released every Saturday.

As Magda, she was ridiculed and bullied for her scarred face, was deceived by the Narcisos to steal her soap formula, lost her grandfather, and was put behind bars.

The new season will kick off with Magda’s return as the soap maven Lena, bent on bringing “karma” to those responsible for her grievous past.

“La Vida Lena’s” continuation is scheduled to premiere on June 28, with the additional broadcast venues Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, and TFC, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

TV5 has been airing numerous ABS-CBN programs under a blocktime partnership, starting with “ASAP Natin ‘To” in January, and then the Kapamilya network’s entire primetime programming, led by “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” in March.

The time slot of “La Vida Lena” for its TV broadcast has yet to be announced.

Directed by Jerry Sineneng, Jojo Saguin, and Andoy Ranay, “La Vida Lena” also stars Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Sofia Andres, Janice de Belen, and Agot Isidro.

