Sunshine Dizon shares sweet note for son's birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Sunshine Dizon is celebrating the 9th birthday of her youngest child, Antonio.

In her latest Instagram post, Dizon thanked her young son for being her best friend.

"Happy 9th birthday my love, my protector, my travel buddy and foodie. Thank you for being mama’s best friend," Dizon wrote in the caption.

"To more travel, holding hands forever, long walks and talk. Love you with all my might and life. Happiest birthday Antonio," Dizon added.

Antonio is Dizon's youngest child with estranged husband Timothy Tan.

Doreen Isabel, Dizon's first child with Tan, just turned 10 years old last April.

Dizon, 37, was announced as the newest Kapamilya artist last April. She is one of the stars of upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You.”

