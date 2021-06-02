Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda owe Piolo Pascual their relationship

Photos from Robi Domingo's Instagram account and ABS-CBN File Photo

It appears that Piolo Pascual has an innate talent of matching his friends from showbiz with their eventual partners.

This after host and actor Robi Domingo and his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda revealed that they owe their relationship to Pascual who indirectly became the reason why they met several years ago.

It was not the first time that the veteran actor was credited for a relationship as actress and known vlogger Alex Gonzaga also bared before how Pascual introduced her to her now husband Mikee Morada.

In Domingo’s vlog, the couple played “jojowain o totropahin” and Pascual was included in the list.

While Pineda considered the actor boyfriend material, the two went on to share the role Pascual played in their relationship.

“There's a funny story kung bakit kami nagkakilala. It's because of that guy,” Robi admitted.

“We owe Piolo everything,” Maiqui quickly added.

According to Domingo, it happened during an ABS-CBN Christmas Special. Domingo was supposedly planning to bail out from the after-party, but Pascual convinced him to stay and attend the event.

“Kakatapos lang ng ABS-CBN Christmas Special nun. Every year naman, nag-aattend ako ng after-party. Pero nung year na 'yun, sabi ko, 'pagod na 'ko, ayoko na.' But then again, this guy (Piolo) called and said, 'Bro, nasaan ka na?'” Domingo recalled.

“Sabi ko, 'Papa P, ayoko na, pagod na 'ko.' Sabi niya, 'Mahiya ka naman. Isipin mo na lang 'yung oras na binigay sa 'yo, yung tiwalang binigay sa 'yo ng ABS-CBN at 'yun na 'yung paraan para magpasalamat ka.' After that, 'yun, umakyat ako,” he continued.

Pineda was also in the same event but she did not know anyone except Domingo because he was her batchmate at Ateneo de Manila University.

“So I was alone lang kasi. No, I wasn't alone, pero I didn't know anyone except Robi. Ateneo, you know, we're batchmates, but we're not naman friends. Like we just knew of each other. So I said hi to him,” Maiqui remembered.

That meeting at the after-party became the start of their relationship.

“In that event, I showed lots of gratitude. Doon nakita ko kung ano nga ba 'yung ibig sabihin ng Kapamilya, at nakita ko kung ano nga ba ang ibig sabihin ng pagmamahal,” Domingo quipped.

“Thank you, Piolo,” Pineda added.

Recently, Domingo made headlines after he admitted that he and his girlfriend have been talking about their future plans.

"We've been talking about it for some quiet time now. Lalong-lalo na we are not getting any younger and 'yun naman na 'yung inaayos ko ngayon," Domingo told Kathryn Bernardo as the first guest of "TGIS," the newest segment of the actress's YouTube channel.

"I fell in love constantly with her kasi there's another world na nakikita ko sa kanya and also she puts my feet down. 'Yun ang pinakamasarap na pakiramdam kapag kasama ko si Maiqui na everything is real pero lahat ng pangarap ko parang natupad ko sa kanya," he added.

