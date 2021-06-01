6-day streak: ‘Probinsyano’ breaks record anew, as Lia finally sides with Cardo

Cardo (Coco Martin) finds a new ally in Lia (Jane de Leon), in the ‘Captive’ episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ aired on June 1. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” extended its record-breaking streak to a sixth consecutive episode on Tuesday, as Cardo (Coco Martin) faced off with his nemesis, Renato (John Arcilla).

In the all-out war between Task Force Agila and Renato’s waves of henchmen, Cardo found a new ally — and an asset — in Lia (Jane de Leon), the Black Ops markswoman whom he has been holding captive.

Cardo had captured Lia to avenge his wife Alyana’s (Yassi Pressman) death. During her time held hostage, Lia was slowly convinced that Cardo’s crusade has always been for the greater good, feeding her earlier suspicions that the hero cop was merely framed by corrupt officials in government.

Her turning point? Seeing Cardo’s fugitive group ambushed yet again, just as her Black Ops did prior. This time, Lia offered her hand to Cardo, promising she would help fend off Renato’s forces if he unshackled her.

Initially distrusting Lia, Cardo yielded and released her, counting on her promise. Lia followed through and fired side by side with Cardo, in a pivotal moment in the episode aptly titled, “Backup.”

The episode proved to be thrilling for viewers of “Ang Probinsyano,” as the iconic series posted yet again a new all-time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live for a sixth, straight night (not counting weekends).

On YouTube alone, the concurrent live viewers of “Backup” reached 137,732, according to a tally from producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

Here’s how that number compares to the previous five episodes:

June 1, Tuesday: 137,732

May 31, Monday: 128,817

May 28, Friday: 126,897

May 27, Thursday: 125,645

May 26, Wednesday: 120,390

May 25, Tuesday: 120,256

With the latest peak viewership, “Ang Probinsyano” has now broken its Kapamilya Online Live record on YouTube nine times in the past month alone. Previous record-setters were the episodes aired on May 10, May 11, and May 18.

Maraming salamat, mga Ka Probinsyano sa panonood ng #FPJAP5BackUp sa Kapamilya Online Live sa Youtube at sa lahat ng mga nag tweet ngayong gabi! Abangan bukas sa #FPJsAngProbinsyano dahil mas hindi niyo kakayanin ang mga susunod na eksena. pic.twitter.com/2jhEUEC0UL — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) June 1, 2021

“Ang Probinsyano,” which had been the consistent No. 1 TV show in the Philippines since its 2015 debut, migrated fully to digital in July 2020, after a congressional panel voted to reject the ABS-CBN’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Cardo would go on to mark numerous milestones in terms of concurrent viewership online — or those watching its live stream at the same time — from 56,000 for its digital debut, to 80,000 on YouTube alone in January 2021.

Its Kapamilya Online Live audience would steadily grow in the following months. Notably, starting in March 2021, “Ang Probinsyano” would regularly breach the 100,000 mark, proving its enduring popularity among Filipinos.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

