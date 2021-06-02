No more holding back for Klarisse de Guzman after life-changing ‘YFSF’ stint

Watch more in iWantTFC

Klarisse de Guzman, who admittedly regrets letting her self-doubt cost her opportunities and shining moments, credits “Your Face Sounds Familiar” for changing her as a person and as a performer, and she is now ready to take on challenges she would once shun.

De Guzman was named grand winner of the ABS-CBN program last Sunday, after 13 weeks of impersonating music icons and competing with fellow celebrities.

With performances requiring changes in her voice and appearance, and even intense choreography, “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” de Guzman said, is a pivotal point in her career as it opened fresh possibilities for her as a singer.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, de Guzman recalled that it was only upon the encouragement of her mother that she started joining singing competitions at age 5. She made her showbiz breakthrough in 2013, when she finished runner-up in “The Voice of the Philippines.”

Eight years into a career in the limelight, de Guzman admittedly learned late to let go of her inhibitions on stage.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Sa mga performances, may mga regrets na sana pala hindi ako nag-hold back. Sana pinakita ko na ‘yung best ko. Sana hindi ako natakot lumaban. Maraming regrets.

“Iyon ‘yung natutunan ko sa ‘Your Face.’ ‘Yung self-esteem ko, tumaas na. Kaya ko naman pala,” she said.

Even de Guzman’s friends and family have noticed the change in her stage presence. “Finally!” was a frequent remark she would get, after an applauded performance on “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

“Nakikita ko sa tao, [sinasabi nila,] ‘Ang tagal na naming hinihintay! Hindi naman ini-expect na kaya [mo].’ Kasi alam nila, ako, laging sa safe zone lang,” she said.

“Big change sa akin, hindi lang sa performance, kung 'di sa confidence ko. Ang dami kong natutunan, ang dami kong na-realize. Very thankful talaga ako sa show na ‘to, na naging part ako nito,” de Guzman added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Regretting lost moments in her singing career because of her lack of confidence, de Guzman said she wished she learned earlier to let herself express more freely.

“To my old self, sasabihin ko, ‘Don’t hold back. Kaya mo ‘yan. Ibigay mo lang lagi ang best mo,’” she said.

And to dreamers who, like her, once felt that their breakthrough is elusive, de Guzman had this advice: “Don’t lose hope.”

“Lahat tayo may kaniya-kaniyang timing. Kung hindi man ibigay sa iyo ‘yan ngayon, ibibigay sa ‘yo ‘yan ni Lord sa tamang panahon. Kung para sa ‘yo, para sa ‘yo,” she said.

Fresh off her winning stint in “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” de Guzman is gearing up for a solo virtual concert — which she regards as another “opened door” to showcase her best self.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC