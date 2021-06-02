LOOK: Ogie, Regine are now fully vaccinated

MANILA – Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Velasquez shared this wonderful news on her Instagram page, expressing how delighted she is that both of them have finally received their second jabs against the coronavirus.

“We finally finished our second dose. Thank you to everyone who made this possible,” she wrote.

“I encourage all of you to have yours too. For us to achieve herd immunity at least 70 to 80 % of our population need to be vaccinated. This is the only way we can all go back to our normal lives. God bless po,” she added.

The couple received their respective first dose of the vaccine in April.

Alcasid said both of them have comorbidities and that’s why they were able to secure a slot with the Quezon City local government.

According to the monitoring done by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, some 5.18 million doses have been administered as of May 30. Of this number 1,206,371 were for the second dose for full protection against the disease.

The Philippines is expecting to receive about 9.95 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers this month. Officials will also lead a "symbolic rollout" to the A4 category or economic frontliners by June 7, said Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez on ANC’s “Headstart” on Wednesday.