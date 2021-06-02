FYE, GKNB, MYX, SeenZone breach 1 million Kumu followers

Kapamilya streamers on Kumu. Handout

MANILA – Ten months since ABS-CBN first launched its Creative Programs, Inc.’s (CPI) channels on Kumu, its contents such as the FYE Channel, GKNB, MYX, and SeenZone have already gained over one million followers in the fast-growing digital platform.

GKNB, hosted by Robi Domingo, already has 325,000 followers who have a chance to join the exciting trivia game and win prizes daily. The hit weekday program also airs on cable television via Jeepney TV.

FYE Channel, on the other hand, has already amassed 294,000 followers and counting. The channel boasts of hit celebrity-oriented talk shows like “Metro Chats,” Ahwel Paz’s “Kumu Star Ka,” and Cinema One’s “PopCinema” hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and MJ Felipe and “The Best Talk” with Boy Abunda, as well as new offerings “Anong Meron, Chikkaness?” and “Showbiz Café.”

The channel also streams “Anything K” led by TikTok star Kristy Cho and “Feel At Home” with chef Gene Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, MYX Philippines’ Kumu account now has 259,000 followers who enjoy watching live gigs on the platform via “MYX Pwestuhan” as well as the exclusive dating game show “MYX and Match” and the hit talk show, Edward Barber’s “Kwentong Barber.”

SeenZone, for its part, now has a growing following of 148,000 kumunizens as of writing. The channel features live performances, educational shows, and cooking tutorials, among others.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Kumu has transformed the online viewing of Filipinos all over the world with interactive and engaging live content like those provided by CPI.