Darren Espanto looks back at 'Voice Kids PH' audition

MANILA – Darren Espanto took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about how he made his showbiz breakthrough.

On Instagram, the 20-year-old Kapamilya singer shared a clip of his “The Voice Kids” audition back in 2014.

Espanto simply wrote “7 years” in the caption of his post before thanking all his fans who have been there to support him through the years.

Although he did not end up as the winner of that edition, Espanto went on to become one of the most successful alumni of "The Voice Philippines."

Espanto recently released his new single “Tama Na,” an upbeat track that fuses pop and R&B.

“Tama Na,” about self-worth and leaving a toxic relationship, is a collaboration between Espanto and hitmaker Zack Tabudlo, who wrote and produced the song.

“In just a couple days, Zack created ‘Tama Na’ and I really liked the song instantly. It’s a sound that people haven’t heard from me before and it’s also a genre I’ve always wanted to try,” Espanto said.

The track is expected to be included in Espanto’s upcoming concert “Home Run,” to be streamed live on June 19, 8 p.m. via KTX.ph.

