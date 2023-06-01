Toni Fowler. Photo from Fowler's Facebook page

MANILA — "From Mommy Oni to Momshie Oni."

Fans of Toni Fowler were abuzz on Thursday after the content creator changed her profile picture on Facebook to something unexpected.

In the new photo, Fowler is seen smiling while donning a simple sky blue sweatshirt — different from her usual full-makeup and glamorous looks.

"‘Alam mo toni mas maganda ka pag simple’ *Weh*" she wrote in the caption.

Her profile picture has so far fetched 340,000 reactions, 20,000 shares, and 20,000 comments.

Fowler's photo was taken during her guesting in the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay" led by mothers Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Regine Velasquez, collectively known as the Momshies.

The content creator is known to be a hands-on mother to her child, Tyronia, hence her nickname Mommy Oni among her fans.

"Oo nga naman, ganda na ng idol ko baka mami oni ko yan wow di ako nag jojoke ganda ni mami oni pag simple ganda so much," a fan commented.

"YOU'RE SO PRETTYYYYYY AHHHHHHHH, with or without surgery maganda ka walang halong biro, in all seriousness you're really pretty, lalo na pag naka smile," another viewer added.

Fowler is currently seen as Chicky in the primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

