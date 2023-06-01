Ria Atayde, Jane Oineza assert Filipino viewers' readiness for more thrillers

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The new series “Cattleya Killer” breaks new ground in production and storytelling by delving into the realm of psychological thrillers.

In an interview on ANC’s “Headstart” on Thursday, actresses Ria Atayde and Jane Oineza shared their belief that the Filipino audience is now ready and eager for this remarkable cinematic venture.

“In Cannes, what they talk about now are more thrillers, action. Yun talaga yung for the international market. I think it’s just nice to be part of something that’s trying to pioneer and ushering in a new generation of Filipino content,” Atayde said.

Explaining why she thinks more onscreen projects are heading towards that direction, Atayde added: “Romance and comedy are not really universal if you really think about it. There are some jokes that don’t translate. So it’s easier to market internationally [with a thriller or action].”

Given this, both actresses said they felt glad to be part of an effort to pave the way for other Filipino content genres.

“In Cannes, they do market screenings talaga of whatever series people have to offer. ‘Cattleya’ was the first Filipino series that was able to do a premiere. So there were Filipinos that flew in from all over the area,” said Atayde.

“It was just so nice. Right after the screening, there were Filipinos coming up to us saying, ‘Thank you because now we feel like we are at par and on the same level as the other nationalities here.’ Hindi nila naramdaman na they were less people. We were also emotional.”

When asked what they loved most about the series, Oineza said it was the plot’s unpredictability.

“Even if you’ve seen the trailer already or ‘Sa Aking Mga Kamay,’ hindi mo pa rin mahuhulaan yung mga next few na mangyayari. Even if you watched episodes one and two and you think you know where the story is going, you’re wrong,” Oineza teased.

Oineza also highlighted the invaluable experience of collaborating with seasoned actors who consistently showcased their exceptional talent on the set.

“Everyone was on point bringing their A-game. We were really excited when we wrapped it up. Now na ipapalabas na kami, we are just really excited for everyone to see [what we’ve worked on],” she said.

"Cattleya Killer" starring Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde will debut on Prime Video on June 1.

The six-part series is an ABS-CBN International and Nathan Studios production.

"Cattleya Killer" follows the intriguing investigation on a slew of cryptic murders by the copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the police officer who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light.

The project which is based on a classic ‘90s Filipino film, "Sa Aking Mga Kamay," is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Joining the Atayde siblings and Oineza in the series are Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino and Zsa Zsa Padilla. Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Jojit Lorenzo, Lito Pimentel, Cheska Inigo, Sandino Martin, and Joel Saracho are also in the cast.

"Cattleya Killer" joins hundreds of other Filipino shows and films available on the Prime Video catalog, such as "10 Little Mistresses," "Deleter," "Family Matters," and "Walang KaParis."