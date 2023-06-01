Mixed emotions for Ice Seguerra as TVJ bids farewell to TAPE

MANILA -- Ice Seguerra, who started as a child star after joining the kiddie segment "Little Miss Philippines" of noontime show "Eat Bulaga," has mixed emotions after Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon announced on Wednesday that they are parting ways with producer TAPE Inc.

On Instagram, Seguerra posted a photo of him with the veteran trio, noting that the veteran hosts are now free.

"Hindi ko naiintindihan ang nararamdaman ko. Lungkot ba o saya? Malungkot ako sa nangyayari. Sa kawalang respeto. Malungkot ako dahil sa hiwalayang Eat Bulaga at TAPE, mayroong mga taong mag-iiba ang lagay sa buhay. Nalukungkot akong umabot sa ganito. Pero masaya ako dahil malaya na sila. Bakit ka mananatili sa isang relasyong hindi ka naman masaya?" Seguerra said.

"Hindi rin ako natatakot sa kinabukasan ng programa. Ang 'Eat Bulaga' ay 'Eat Bulaga.' Kahit saang network sila mapadpad, walang paltos silang makakalipad. Kaya sulong lang, Dabarkads. Simula pa lang ito nang mas maniningning na bukas," he added.

On Wednesday, in a livestream of “Eat Bulaga” on its YouTube channel, the three veteran hosts turned emotional as they bid farewell to TAPE Inc. as they reminisced about the 44 years they spent on the long-running noontime show.

“Simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023, kami po ay magpapaalam na sa TAPE Inc. Karangalan po namin na kami’y nakapaghatid ng tuwa't saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo at naging bahagi ng buhay niyo. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Hanggang sa muli, saan man kami dalahin ng tadhana, tuloy ang isang libo't isang tuwa,” Vic said.

GMA Network, meanwhile, issued a statement saying it is saddened by this “unexpected turn of events.”

It remains to be seen whether the three main hosts of the noontime program would also depart from the show.

Related video: