MANILA – Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano appeared in a photo together one day after the actress's former talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed that they have already broken up.

In an Instagram post of Maquie Raquiza Sarmiento, who was Soberano’s former road manager from Star Magic, the celebrity couple can be seen beside each other as they smile for the camera.

The precise time as to when the photograph was taken is uncertain, but it seems to have been taken during Sarmiento's visit to the Philippines, as she is now based in New York.

@maquie_raquiza_sarmiento's Instagram.

In his showbiz news vlog, Diaz said it was Soberano's "choice" to focus on pursuing an acting career in Hollywood, resulting in the breakup.

"Ang nakarating sa atin, hiwalay na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano. Hindi ko alam kung pareho nilang gusto 'yun pero ang nakarating sa atin ay choice ni Liza na tutukan muna ang kanyang career programming, kaya wala na raw," the actress's former manager said.

"Ang nakarating sa atin ay si Enrique Gil 'yung nagpu-push pa na baka kaya, na baka posible pa ring maituloy, pwede naman niyang i-allow si Liza kung ang gusto ni Liza, na ito pa rin ang kanyang Hollywood dream pero sila pa rin," he added.

"Isa pang nakadagdag diyan, hindi alam ni Enrique Gil na dumating pala rito si Liza at sinundo siya ng management niya. As usual, sana hindi totoo na hiwalay na sila, sana kung meron mang gap o meron mang hindi pagkakaunawaan, miscom (miscommunication), misunderstanding ma-patch. Sayang, ilang taon din sila, 8 years. Sayang din 'yun diba?"

Diaz added that he has yet to confirm if a third party was involved in the breakups

Soberano and Gil, also known as LizQuen, rose to fame as a love team with their hit teleserye "Forevermore" in 2014. They also worked together in "Dolce Amore" in 2016, "Bagani" in 2018, and were last seen as a screen couple in "Make It with You" in 2020.

On the big screen, they co-starred in "She's The One" in 2013 followed by "Just The Way You Are" and "Everyday I Love You" in 2015, "My Ex and Whys" in 2017, and "Alone/Together" in 2019.