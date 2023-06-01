Jayda Avanzado marks birthday with swimsuit photos

MANILA -- Actress-singer Jayda Avanzado marked her 20th birthday on Thursday, June 1, with a new set of photos of herself in a swimsuit.

"Roaring 20s," she simply captioned her post.

Jayda is the only child of of OPM singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado.

On Instagram, the couple shared their respective birthday greeting for their daughter.

"We are so glad na nakarating kami (hilo pa kami sa jetlag talaga) just in time to spend your special day together with you. We’ve missed you so much, our one and only. Happy 20th Birthday!!! Thank you so much to our dear friends who helped us booked this flight going back to Manila (andaming aberya! Kung alam nyo lang) We are so grateful for friends! You know who you are!" Zaragoza wrote.

"So grateful for having you be a part of my life the last 20 years. Happy Birthday my dear princess @jayda my baby is now a lady," Avanzado shared.

Jayda is known for her hit songs such as "Happy For You" and "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)." She has also done music collaborations with Darren Espanto, among other local artists.

Currently, Jayda stars in “Teen Clash” along with Aljon Mendoza and Markus Paterson. All episode of “Teen Clash” are available on iWantTFC.

